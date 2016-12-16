Friday’s Dirt

I am sad to say that Will Ferrell says there will NOT be an ‘Elf 2.’ He says that he would look pathetic as a middle-aged elf.

Brad Pitt is fighting back. He is accusing Angelina Jolie of violating their children’s privacy. Brad Pitt has requested that documents pertaining to their custody issues be sealed to protect the privacy of the kids, a judge denied the request.

We’ve reported that Bradley Cooper is expecting a baby with his Victoria Secret model girlfriend. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that now he’s engaged to her.

Scott Baio has filed a police report alleging that the wife of Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, attacked him at their children’s elementary school. It was all over his support of Donald Trump.

Gross. There were reports that Michael Vartan was at the ice rink with Alan Thicke when he died. Reporters called the number once belonging to Michael and the artist who now has the number tried to use it as an opportunity to boost his career. Saying that he was Michael and that Alan had commissioned several of his works before he had died.