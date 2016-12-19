Monday’s Dirt

Rob Kardashian has announced on Snapchat that Blac Chyna has left him and taken their baby, Dream. Blac has responded to his Snapchat post saying that she is done with the relationship. She accuses him of having a variety of medical issues including being clinically depressed and bipolar and says she won’t return until he gets professional help. They say this isn’t a publicity stunt…but they are Kardashians.

I have decided that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon should adopt me. Do you realize their children have a candy room? And a ball pit room?!

Brooke Mueller is said to be doing a lot better after her hospitalization last month. She was found barefoot in a bar with her children and then hospitalized for a short time. She made the decision to go to rehab and is said to be doing a lot better.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx took off for a private vacation in Cabo to celebrate her birthday. But they’re not dating.

Amber Portwood has announced that she is leaving ‘Teen Mom OG.’ She says she isn’t getting the ‘respect’ she deserves on the show.