Tuesday’s Dirt

Posted on

Very cool.  Amy Schumer has bought her dad’s farm back.  They lost the farm during difficult financial times which happened right after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

And you thought it was over.  Amber Heard has filed court documents saying that Johnny Depp is stalling on paying the divorce settlement.  She also alleges that he has missed the court deadlines of division of personal property, shipping her belongings and transferring her car into her name.

Despite the rumor, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are not in a feud.  Taylor did not dump Selena after she was in rehab and the two girls remain friends.

Margot Robbie got secretly married to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley.  There is no official confirmation yet but her family wasn’t very sneaky with their Instagram postings.

Well alright.  As you might remember, Marc Anthony is getting yet another divorce.  His ex wife is saying it’s because he’s still fooling around with JLo.

Liz’s Dirt

Thursday’s Dirt

The official cause of Alan Thicke’s death has been revealed.  The actor died from a ruptured aorta.  The worst part of this story is that he was coherent when emergency personnel came for him and while he was leaving was giving a ‘thumbs up’ to his family. Kate Hudson is not pregnant with Brad Pitt’s…

Wednesday’s Dirt

Finally some confirmation on Nick Cannon’s baby with his ex girlfriend.  He says that the baby was not a surprise but rather planned.  He also says that ex wife, Mariah Carey, is fine with it.  This will be his third child. It’s offical now.  Margot Robbie has confirmed that she married boyfriend, Tom Ackerely. So…

Headlines