Wednesday’s Dirt

Finally some confirmation on Nick Cannon’s baby with his ex girlfriend. He says that the baby was not a surprise but rather planned. He also says that ex wife, Mariah Carey, is fine with it. This will be his third child.

It’s offical now. Margot Robbie has confirmed that she married boyfriend, Tom Ackerely.

So yesterday it appeared that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reunited after she took the baby and left him. He posted an apology which Blac Chyna reposted on her Instagram. The problem now is that there are reports that Blac drunkenly attacked him before leaving the house. The Kardashian sisters are no longer supporting this relationship.

This was bound to happen. Kanye West’s medical records have been accessed by ‘inappropriate parties’ at UCLA Medical Center. Several people are expected to be fired.

Despite the rumor, Robin Thicke did NOT show up to his father, Alan Thicke’s, funeral drunk. He calls the rumor ‘insensitive and untrue.’