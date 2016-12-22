Thursday’s Dirt

The official cause of Alan Thicke’s death has been revealed. The actor died from a ruptured aorta. The worst part of this story is that he was coherent when emergency personnel came for him and while he was leaving was giving a ‘thumbs up’ to his family.

Kate Hudson is not pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby. Angelina Jolie is furious about the rumors and Brad is the most surprised, considering he hasn’t even seen her.

Quentin Tarantino says that he was denied a Christmas gift that he always wanted. He says his ‘crazy, alcoholic grandmother’ never gave him the Evel Knievel doll he wanted.

Oh no one likes a sore loser. Mischa Barton is talking about her time on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ She said it was just like being on the ‘Hunger Games.’

Even I didn’t see this one coming. JLo has a new man in her life. Drake!