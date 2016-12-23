Friday’s Dirt

Watch out, Angelina! Brad is coming out swinging! Court documents show that Brad is accusing Angelina of having ‘no self-regulating mechanism.’ He says that she is compromising the children’s privacy by releasing the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.

Nick Cannon will be spending Christmas in the hospital. He is suffering from complications for Lupus but says doctors assure him he will be better by New Years.

This rumor is ridiculous but I have to report it. Sharon Osbourne does not tase Ozzy’s crotch every time he looks at another woman. But I just wanted to say it.