Monday’s Dirt

John Stamos is the man. He was recently visiting a hospital when he found out that a patient had been dumped by her boyfriend. So he actually called the guy and told him that he was now dating her and she didn’t need him.

George Michael is said to have left the bulk of his $130 million estate to his older sister. Coroner still don’t know what he died of but London Police plan to question his boyfriend about his death. There is a strong suspicion that drugs played a part despite the coroner treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Mariah Carey’s manager is convinced that ABC sabotaged her performance for ratings. She wrote to ABC saying that they had complained about the earpiece beforehand but that production had done nothing to resolved the problem.