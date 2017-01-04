Wednesday’s Dirt

Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy that she’s named Eissa. There is no word on the exact delivery date.

This is a way to get yourself hurt. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancer, Maks, has asked his pregnant fiance, Peta, to wear makeup while giving birth. He told her that the pictures taken after birth would be around forever and she should look her best.

Mariah Carey says she’s coming back for more. She’s already trying to get signed on for next year’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin Eve.’ She knows that she will get a lot of exposure and wants to prove she can sing.

Say what you want about Russell Crowe, but he’s a loyal friend. He and Tom Cruise are currently filming together and the two were recently in a fight. Russell has never forgiven Tom for his treatment of ex wife, Nicole Kidman. He hasn’t been in contact with Tom since their divorce and is still upset that Tom cut her off from any contact with their adopted children.