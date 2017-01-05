LIVE from CES in Las Vegas

Liz’s Dirt

Thursday’s Dirt

Megyn Kelly announced that she was leaving Fox News for NBC and it looks like Fox was desperate to keep her.  They offered her a $100 million package to stay.  Her deal with NBC was said to be a lot lower but she decided to make the change for her family. I’m not quite sure…

Wednesday’s Dirt

Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy that she’s named Eissa.  There is no word on the exact delivery date. This is a way to get yourself hurt.  ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancer, Maks, has asked his pregnant fiance, Peta, to wear makeup while giving birth.  He told her that the pictures taken…

