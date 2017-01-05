LIVE from CES in Las Vegas

Megyn Kelly announced that she was leaving Fox News for NBC and it looks like Fox was desperate to keep her. They offered her a $100 million package to stay. Her deal with NBC was said to be a lot lower but she decided to make the change for her family. I’m not quite sure…
Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy that she’s named Eissa. There is no word on the exact delivery date. This is a way to get yourself hurt. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancer, Maks, has asked his pregnant fiance, Peta, to wear makeup while giving birth. He told her that the pictures taken…