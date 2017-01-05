Thursday’s Dirt

Megyn Kelly announced that she was leaving Fox News for NBC and it looks like Fox was desperate to keep her. They offered her a $100 million package to stay. Her deal with NBC was said to be a lot lower but she decided to make the change for her family.

I’m not quite sure what this means. Angelina Jolie’s lawyers say that Brad Pitt only wants to keep the details of their custody battle private because he is terrified the public will learn ‘the truth.’ They mention that he was investigated by both the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services but neglect to mention that he was cleared by both.

A private funeral takes place today for Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The mother and daughter will be buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Cemetary. A public memorial is planned and Meryl Streep has been asked to speak but no date has been released yet.