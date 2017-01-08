Randy Fenoli of Say Yes to the Dress at the Pullo Center

Posted on

randy-slide

An Evening with Randy Fenoli

of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress

A fun-filled night of wedding tips and tricks, plus a Q&A with the Audience

at the Pullo Center on March 17th

VIP Tickets also available featuring a meet & greet with Randy. Get your tickets today at thepullocenter.com or by phone at 717-505-8900

Listen for your chance to win tickets on WARM 103.3 and come see us at the 35th Annual Wedding Wonderland Bridal Show on Sunday, January 15th for your chance to win VIP tickets to meet Randy on March 17th!

Liz’s Dirt

Friday’s Dirt

Megyn Kelly might be excited about her move to NBC but one person definitely isn’t, Matt Laurer.  He and Savannah Guthrie weren’t told until the last minute and Matt was said to ‘blow a gasket’ at the news. Royal Wedding?  Prince Harry is said to have asked Megan Markles’ father for her hand in marriage.…

Thursday’s Dirt

Megyn Kelly announced that she was leaving Fox News for NBC and it looks like Fox was desperate to keep her.  They offered her a $100 million package to stay.  Her deal with NBC was said to be a lot lower but she decided to make the change for her family. I’m not quite sure…

Headlines