Monday’s Dirt

Several people were arrested and held for questioning in connection to the robbery of Kim Kardashian in October.  French police say that 15 people were arrested in the robbery because of DNA traces left behind.

Congratulations to P!nk!  She and her husband, Carey Hart, are celebrating their 11 year wedding anniversary.  She tweeted that she really likes him ‘this week’ and thanks him for sticking around.

Part of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were buried with her mother and the other part will be stored in a giant Prozac pill.  Evidently it was one of her favorite possessions and her family felt it would be appropriate.

