Tuesday’s Dirt

Jerry Seinfeld had some problems getting into President Obama’s farewell bash last Friday. He was on the list as ‘Jerry’ instead of ‘Jerome,’ his legal name. They left his wife in but Jerry had to wait for clearance.

Jamie Foxx and his friends were attacked while dining out in Hollywood. A man asked his group to quiet down and then warned Jamie that he was from New York and you don’t mess with him before lunging at him. Jamie put the man in a chokehold before the man was ejected from the restaurant.

Now 17 people have been detained in the Kim Kardashian robbery. The list includes one man that worked for the limo company that Kim used while in Paris. Another suspect was 72 years old and might have been the one to organize the whole thing! FYI, that DNA evidence that identified one suspect was found on the roll of tape used to tie Kim up.