Wednesday’s Dirt

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are fighting again. Amber is claiming that Johnny is refusing to pay her the $7 million settlement but he’s claiming that she’s not signing the documents needed to seal the deal. Johnny also claims that Amber doesn’t really want a divorce and is enjoying the publicity.

I’m not sure how this is going to work but rumor has it that ‘Flip or Flop’ will continue despite the costars getting divorced. Tarek has asked for joint custody of the kids and spousal support from Christina. He also wants a judge to block her trying to collect anything from him.

Sad news for Kim Kardashian. French authorities have told her that it is unlikely that she will ever see her $4 million engagement ring again.

Ray J had been in the UK shooting ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ but is now in the hospital and blaming the show. He said that he complained about tooth pain but was ignored by producers. It got so bad by the time they believed him that he blacked out on the way to the hospital. He is suffering from an abscessed tooth, a cracked filling in another tooth, and a severe gum issue and has since been kicked off the show.

Fans of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been teased with the mystery of Lala’s married boyfriend for some time and now Stassi might have revealed who it is. It turns out that Lala’s boyfriend is a married producer by the name of Randall Emmett. He is married to actress Ambyr Childers, who is best known for her role as Colby on ‘All My Children.’