Thursday’s Dirt

Selena Gomez is now dating The Weekend. This will cause tension in Taylor Swift’s girl squad. Bella Hadid just broke up with him a few months ago and Selena is friends with her sister, Gigi. Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram yesterday.

If you were not aware, there have been a lot of issues in the girl group, Fifth Harmony. One of the girls just recently left which means there are now only four members. But John Mayer has a solution. He has offered to join. The girls have turned him down, saying they have it handled on their own.

I didn’t have much faith in the live action adaption of ‘Dumbo’ but that might have changed. Rumor has it that both Tom Hanks and Will Smith have been offered parts.

Well, Charlie Sheen is at it again. He now claims to be a high priest Vatican assassin warlock. I’m not sure what that means.

Caitlyn Jenner has said that she will not pose nude for an upcoming Sports Illustrated. In fact, she says she will never pose nude.