Friday’s Dirt

Robin Thicke is being accused of abusing his 6 year-old son, Julian. The child told school officials that his father spanked and punched him and it was reported to Child Services, which opened an investigation on January 3rd. Robin says that he only ‘lightly spanks’ his son on rare occasions and says his ex wife is behind this because she didn’t get invited to his father, Alan Thicke’s funeral.

Four of the 17 people arrested for the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian have been formally charged. Kim isn’t required to face the suspects, due to French law, and is fine with that. Kanye, on the other hand, wants to confront them.

Selena Gomez’s mother has told Justin Bieber to stay away from her. They feel he is an unhealthy influence in her life.

Well, this is ridiculous. Rumor has it that Drake has gotten permission to marry JLo from her father. JLo was said to be sitting there when he asked and absolutely melted.

Taylor Swift is said to be trying to reconcile with Conor Kennedy. Friends say she’s more attracted to him not that he’s been arrested. He was recently arrested after a bar fight in which he defended his friend’s honor.