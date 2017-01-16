Monday’s Dirt

This is a problem. Bachelor star, Nick Viall, is having a baby…and it isn’t with the winner of this season’s Bachelor. But it was with one of the contestants in the house.

Robin Thicke had police accompany him on Friday to pick up his 6 year-old son for an overnight visit. The child was said to be scared of his father and Robin left without him.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have FINALLY settled their divorce. On Friday, a judge granted them their divorce and decided that the $7 million Amber was granted was enough. She also got the 2 dogs, a horse and a Ford Mustang.

Oops she did it again. Britney Spears picked herself another cheater. Her new boyfriend, a model named Sam that she met on the set of one of her videos, has been outed as a cheater by a former Bad Girls Club cast member, Morgan Osman. Morgan posted a bunch of intimate pictures and videos of herself with Britney’s new man but there are no time stamps on any of it so it might be a spiteful ex situation. But she made sure to tag Britney on it all.

Octavia Spencer, one of the stars of ‘Hidden Figures,’ wanted to do something special for MLK weekend. She bought out an entire screening of her new movie for single parents. She said her mother would’ve never been able to afford to take her and her siblings to the movies so she wanted to honor all the single parents for MLK weekend.