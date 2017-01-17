Tuesday’s Dirt

Kanye West has approached Donald Trump about performing at his inauguration. Kanye says he has something special planned and Donald seemed to love the idea but no official word just yet.

British police are stepping up their investigation of George Michael’s death. They are now trying to trace visitors that he had in his final days and the owners of several vehicles that were found abandoned near the property.

Jessica Alba had an interesting fan experience. She met a police officer with a tattoo of her face on his arm.

Well, this doesn’t seem bitter at all. Justin Bieber is telling anyone who will listen that Selena Gomez is using new boyfriend, The Weekend. He says that she is just interested in getting new music from him. He says she did the same thing with him and Nick Jonas.

This is kind of a great idea. It can be hard adjusting to a baby sibling so P!nk through her daughter a big sister party. Any excuse to have cake.