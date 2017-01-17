Tuesday’s Dirt

Kanye West has approached Donald Trump about performing at his inauguration.  Kanye says he has something special planned and Donald seemed to love the idea but no official word just yet.

British police are stepping up their investigation of George Michael’s death.  They are now trying to trace visitors that he had in his final days and the owners of several vehicles that were found abandoned near the property.

Jessica Alba had an interesting fan experience.  She met a police officer with a tattoo of her face on his arm.

Well, this doesn’t seem bitter at all.  Justin Bieber is telling anyone who will listen that Selena Gomez is using new boyfriend, The Weekend.  He says that she is just interested in getting new music from him.  He says she did the same thing with him and Nick Jonas.

This is kind of a great idea.  It can be hard adjusting to a baby sibling so P!nk through her daughter a big sister party.  Any excuse to have cake.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play New England in the AFC Championship game on Sunday but as many as 15 of the players are battling the flu.  So there is a rumor going around online that New England actually swabbed the Steeler’s locker room with the virus. A credible source says that Donald Trump’s advisors want him…

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ looks like an adorable movie but there’s already a problem.  Video was posted yesterday of crew members on the set forcing a German Shepherd into a tank of water against his will and he goes under the water.  The studio says there was no abuse of the animals featured but PETA is…

