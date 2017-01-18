Wednesday’s Dirt

There were rumors about a lot of different performers joining Lady Gaga for the Superbowl Halftime show but they’ve been shut down.  Now it seems that Lady Gaga is going to take on the Halftime show by herself.  This would be the first time there was a solo act since The Who in 2010.

The birth mother of Angelina Jolie’s adopted daughter, Zahara, wants back in her daughter’s life.  She doesn’t want her back or money, she just wants to be able to talk to her on the phone.  Angelina adopted Zahara when she was 6 months old in 2005.

Jay Z’s alleged love child is not going away any time soon.  The 23 year old is still trying to force Jay Z to take a DNA test but Jay is fighting it because he’s worried about the details coming out.  It seems that Jay Z was 22 and the woman was a teenager when he took her from her home in Pennsylvania to his home in Brooklyn.

Not sure about the future of NCIS.  Mark Harmon is said to be in extremely poor health after suffering a heart attack.  The actor has lost 20 pounds and hasn’t been seen in 250 days.

Nick Cannon knows exactly what happened during Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.  The government sabotaged her to distract us from another issue.

 

