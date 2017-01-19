Thursday’s Dirt

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ looks like an adorable movie but there’s already a problem. Video was posted yesterday of crew members on the set forcing a German Shepherd into a tank of water against his will and he goes under the water. The studio says there was no abuse of the animals featured but PETA is already looking into it.

If you’ve been hoping for a ‘Will & Grace’ reunion, your prayers have been answered. It was announced yesterday that the entire cast will return for 10 episodes later this year.

Someone in Aaron Roger’s family really doesn’t like Olivia Munn. They are saying that she is the reason that Aaron no longer has a relationship with them and they don’t trust her.

Paula Deen’s priest brother-in-law has committed suicide after being accused of heinous acts against a child for over 20 years. The victim says that he finally filed the lawsuit after the predator moved closer to his home.

If you were upset with the violence in the Season Seven premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ last fall, producers have heard you. They say that they received a lot of negative feedback and will tone it down now. The seventh season continues February 12th.