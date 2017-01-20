Friday’s Dirt

The Pittsburgh Steelers play New England in the AFC Championship game on Sunday but as many as 15 of the players are battling the flu. So there is a rumor going around online that New England actually swabbed the Steeler’s locker room with the virus.

A credible source says that Donald Trump’s advisors want him to dance with Caitlyn Jenner at his inaugural ball. They say it would send a strong message to the LGBT community that he supports them. Caitlyn says the rumor is ridiculous and she has heard nothing about it.

Idina Menzel says her son picks up little girls with ‘Frozen.’ He gets his eye on a little girl in his kindergarten class and tells them that Elsa is his mom.

Well, this makes a little bit more sense. I couldn’t figure out how producers thought ‘Flip or Flop’ could continue but now I have the reason. Despite Tarek and Christina screaming at each other on set, they are being held to their contracts.

The studio that produced ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ is very worried about the negative publicity it got after video showed one of the dogs being forced into fast moving water by a trainer. They have canceled the premiere and all press junkets because they are afraid PETA will embarrass them or become violent. They’ve tried to post video of the dog, Hercules, to show that he’s fine and happy but it’s not swaying public disgust. Crew members are also being investigated and could be charged up to $10,000 and do 6 months in jail.