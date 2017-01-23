Monday’s Dirt

Madonna is being investigated by the Secret Service after publicly saying that she had thought about blowing up the White House. She later said that the statement was taken out of context because she wanted to start a revolution of love.

Ed Sheeran has an interesting way of blowing off a bad date. He says that he once showed up with a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ship, put it together and then just left.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife tried to cut in line at a popular sushi restaurant in New York. Even though he had a double date with John Mellencamp, he was told that there was a 45 minute wait for a table. Both couples left.

Here we go. Mark Zuckerberg is now interested in a political career. Rumor has it that he is trying to prepare for a 2020 Presidential run.

I can only imagine this is a jab at JLo. Mariah Carey is trying to get JLo’s ex, Casper Smart, to choreograph her next project.